Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $91.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00120871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00287071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,651,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,412,801 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

