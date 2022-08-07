Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.23 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $10.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $205.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. 27,206,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,974,394. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $805,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Articles
