Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $83.47 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00614594 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alien Worlds Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Alien Worlds Profile
