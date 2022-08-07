Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 8.5% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.