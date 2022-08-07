AMATEN (AMA) Price Tops $0.0180

AMATEN (AMA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $136,299.73 and approximately $26.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMATEN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,006.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00131812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00066077 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com.

Buying and Selling AMATEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.