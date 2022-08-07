American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. 3,140,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,615. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1,014.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 531,399 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,811,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 449,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 243,792 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

