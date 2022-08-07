American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

