American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.54-$1.58 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 3,215,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,956. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

