American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.54-$1.58 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

