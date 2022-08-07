American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. American Well updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

American Well Price Performance

American Well stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insider Activity at American Well

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

In related news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $56,770.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 688,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,438.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $56,770.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 688,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,438.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $50,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

