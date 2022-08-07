American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. American Well updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
American Well stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $50,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
