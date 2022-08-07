Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of COLD traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $31.05. 3,729,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,609. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -517.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,466.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $562,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

