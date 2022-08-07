Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of COLD traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $31.05. 3,729,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,609. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -517.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.30.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,466.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $562,000.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.