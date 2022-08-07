AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 0.7 %

AME opened at $126.25 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.