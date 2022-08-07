Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
AMGN opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 188.78% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
