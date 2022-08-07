Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

AMGN opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 188.78% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

