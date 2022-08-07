Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 188.78% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

