Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 1,792,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,602. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

