Analysts Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) PT at GBX 547.14

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 547.14 ($6.70).

888 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on 888 from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 370 ($4.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

888 stock opened at GBX 158.40 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. 888 has a one year low of GBX 138.40 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 494 ($6.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £706.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,056.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.31.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

