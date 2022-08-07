Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 1,870

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.33 ($23.02).

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.51) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,940 ($23.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.89) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,907.50 ($23.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,785.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,722.44. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 16.34 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,965.50 ($24.08). The company has a market capitalization of £33.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,652.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,609.76%.

In related news, insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,442.79). In related news, insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,442.79). Also, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($109,463.06).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

