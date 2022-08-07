Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 324,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 75,547 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $15,801,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

