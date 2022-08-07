Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $23.11

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Benchmark began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Magnite has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $53,083,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.