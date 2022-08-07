Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price at $58.53

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.5 %

About Revolve Group

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.35 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.