ankrETH Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on popular exchanges. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and approximately $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

