Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Apollo Investment Price Performance

AINV stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $829.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 142.53%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.