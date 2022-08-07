Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Appian Stock Down 1.7 %

Appian stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 387,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Appian has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 103,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 417,030 shares of company stock worth $18,924,261 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Appian by 1,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

