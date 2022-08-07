Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Aptinyx Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.24. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 22.49 and a quick ratio of 22.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptinyx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

