ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $88.28 on Friday. ArcBest has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcBest by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

