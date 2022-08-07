Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 119,010 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 3.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.28% of Ares Capital worth $28,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

