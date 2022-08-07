Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,832 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.