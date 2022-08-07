Ark (ARK) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $70.01 million and $1.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,864,133 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

