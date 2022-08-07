ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.