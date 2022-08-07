Ark Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $69.58 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,853,379 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.