Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.
Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AHH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.58. 361,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,457. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
