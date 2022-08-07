Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AHH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.58. 361,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,457. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.