Arqma (ARQ) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $82,189.52 and approximately $56.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,184,235 coins and its circulating supply is 14,139,691 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

