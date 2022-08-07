Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Artemis Gold Stock Performance

ARGTF opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

