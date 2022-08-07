Artesian Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

