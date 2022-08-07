Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Announces Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Astra Space Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,572,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,124. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $343.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Astra Space

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Astra Space by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 730,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Astra Space by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astra Space by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 623,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astra Space by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 247,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

