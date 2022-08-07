Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Announces Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.
NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,572,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,124. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $343.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
