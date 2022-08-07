Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Asure Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

