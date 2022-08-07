Atlantic Securities Trims IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price to $490.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Atlantic Securities from $500.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.78 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $698.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.03.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

