Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million. Atlassian also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.16.

TEAM traded up $38.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.59. 6,815,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.93. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 136.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 80.1% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

