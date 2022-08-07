Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 253,009 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

