Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $190.17 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

