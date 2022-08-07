Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,403,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,629,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $6,254,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $415.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

