Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 549,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,508,000 after buying an additional 54,279 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 179,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.