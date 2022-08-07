Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

