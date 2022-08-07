Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Price Performance

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.