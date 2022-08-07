Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.89. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 24,100 shares trading hands.

Avante Logixx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$23.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

