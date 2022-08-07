AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 615,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,013. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.
