AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.45) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.20) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of EPA CS opened at €23.48 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.24 and its 200-day moving average is €24.47. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($22.81) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($28.55).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

