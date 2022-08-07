Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,922.26 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Axe has a total market cap of $61,922.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

