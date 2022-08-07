AXIS Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $213.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004329 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00066301 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

