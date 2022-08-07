Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.52. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 321,899 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. Analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Aytu BioPharma worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

